ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OBSV. HC Wainwright cut shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.14 on Friday. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in ObsEva by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

