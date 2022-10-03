OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Price Target Raised to €46.00 at Citigroup

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from €44.00 ($44.90) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OCI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of OCI from €38.50 ($39.29) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of OCINF remained flat at $35.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. OCI has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

