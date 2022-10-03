OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

OCINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of OCI from €44.00 ($44.90) to €46.00 ($46.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OCI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of OCI from €38.50 ($39.29) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

OCI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OCINF traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. OCI has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

OCI Company Profile

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

