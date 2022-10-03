Offshift (XFT) Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002358 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $72,851.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

