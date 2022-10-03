Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $149.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.88.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $87.03 on Monday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $83.78 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 56.3% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.