OpenDAO (SOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.55 Million

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,179.12 or 1.00012774 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00063868 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00064072 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00081936 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:SOS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 23,545,908,892,348 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “The OpenDAO is a digital native community centered around levelling the playing field for both creators and collectors. “SOS is the token of the Metaverse – created by the community, for the community.” The official OpenDAO ticker is “SOS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “OPENDAOSOS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

