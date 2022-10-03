Oppenheimer Increases Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $110.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Prothena stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. Prothena has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -252.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $706,041.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,994.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $706,041.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,994.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $31,721.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $409,503.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,576 shares of company stock worth $7,630,396 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Prothena by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Prothena by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Prothena by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Prothena by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

