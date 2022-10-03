Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives $88.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $61.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.90. The company has a market cap of $164.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 779,733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $68,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

