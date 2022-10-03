Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Reaches $1.11 on Top Exchanges

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $103.11 million and $2.78 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00005662 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 92,973,074 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token.Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform.Find all info regarding the 2020 ORN token swap here.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

