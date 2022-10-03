Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001046 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and $305,362.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00276216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00141761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.90 or 0.00724866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00598648 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 60,139,414 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

