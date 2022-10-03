PalGold (PALG) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

PalGold (PALG) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. PalGold has a total market cap of $90,636.60 and $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PalGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PalGold has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010692 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070445 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10769296 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PalGold Profile

PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PalGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PalGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PalGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PalGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

