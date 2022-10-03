Parallel Trading Down 1.5% This Week (PAR)

Parallel (PAR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Parallel has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $175,618.00 worth of Parallel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parallel has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Parallel coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Parallel

Parallel’s total supply is 7,183,930 coins. The official website for Parallel is mimo.capital. Parallel’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parallel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Parallel Protocol is a decentralized stablecoin issuance protocol on the Ethereum blockchain. Parallel stablecoins are decentralized, non-custodial, collateral-backed, and fully redeemable synthetic assets pegged to a fiat currency. Parallel stablecoins are kept stable by collateral locked in smart contract Vaults. At launch, the Parallel Protocol offers a single stablecoin called PAR which is pegged to the Euro. Over time, the Parallel Protocol will progressively decentralize itself, handing over control to a diverse community of people holding the MIMO governance token.The official Parallel ticker is “PAR” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “PARAL” is for CryptoCompare.com only.Telegram | Medium”

