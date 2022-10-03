Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Major Shareholder Buys $68,599.93 in Stock

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Eric Shahinian purchased 57,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $68,599.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,228.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eric Shahinian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Eric Shahinian purchased 5,000 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Eric Shahinian purchased 155,773 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $188,485.33.

Shares of KTTA opened at $1.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. ( NASDAQ:KTTA Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pasithea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

