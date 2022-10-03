Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Major Shareholder Buys $68,599.93 in Stock

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Eric Shahinian purchased 57,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $68,599.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,228.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Eric Shahinian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Eric Shahinian purchased 5,000 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,850.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Eric Shahinian purchased 155,773 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $188,485.33.
Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of KTTA opened at $1.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pasithea Therapeutics
Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.
