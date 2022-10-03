Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,652,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,727,000 after buying an additional 589,018 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 550,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,283,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 4.6 %

IYE traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $41.11. 131,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,518. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.