Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $288,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $368.15. 5,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.22 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.