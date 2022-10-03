Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $5.40 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises about 1.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.64. 10,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,197. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.87. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

