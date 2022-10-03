Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Invests $3.16 Million in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 445.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 178,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

HDV stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,664. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.