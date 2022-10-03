Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,917. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03.

