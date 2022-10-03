Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

In related news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.97. 178,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,207. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average of $112.15. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

