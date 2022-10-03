Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 4,224 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,486. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

