Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $56.33. 299,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,829,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

