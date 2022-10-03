Patton Fund Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned 0.79% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000.

RWR traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $85.84. 2,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,784. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

