Patton Fund Management Inc. Cuts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,883 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 0.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

DVN traded up $4.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.92. 284,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,601,546. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.76%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

