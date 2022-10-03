Patton Fund Management Inc. Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,217 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $314,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cfra raised EOG Resources to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.32. 51,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,447. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

