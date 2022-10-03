Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.3 %

MKC stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.18. 37,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,851. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.