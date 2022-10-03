Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 194.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Fortinet by 397.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 51,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 423.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 176,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 142,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 66,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

