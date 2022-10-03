Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 229,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 49,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,416. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

