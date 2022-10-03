Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,000,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $27.20. 76,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,702,988. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.15. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

