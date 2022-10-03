Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,325 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. W.W. Grainger comprises 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GWW traded up $14.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $503.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,888. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $588.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $544.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.96.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

