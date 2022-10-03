Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $915.40 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $915.40 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001499 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016297 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 915,859,696 coins. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
