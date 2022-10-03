Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Paychex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex Price Performance

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $113.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

