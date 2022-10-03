PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $35.16

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.16, but opened at $37.26. PBF Energy shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 3,541 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.