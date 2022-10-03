Peavine Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Peavine Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,737 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 33.2% of Peavine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $148,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 417,731 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 107,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 442,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,837,000 after acquiring an additional 106,485 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.46. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $116.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

