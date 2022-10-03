Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.66

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 93591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,270,000 after acquiring an additional 215,669 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,933,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,195,000 after acquiring an additional 320,850 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

