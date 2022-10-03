Penguin Finance Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $236,416.77 (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Penguin Finance has a market capitalization of $236,416.77 and approximately $10,613.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Penguin Finance has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Penguin Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Penguin Finance

Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Penguin Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penguin Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penguin Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

