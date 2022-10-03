Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,217 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE PSX traded up $2.74 on Monday, hitting $83.46. 37,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,365. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.32.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.