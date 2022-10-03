Phillips Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,879,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,969,000 after buying an additional 337,527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.79. The company had a trading volume of 125,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

