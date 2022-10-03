Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 172,484 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,484 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up about 2.3% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 2.70% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $21,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $221,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INTF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.40. 2,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

