Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.29. 157,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,679. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average of $116.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

