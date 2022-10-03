Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 3,861 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.17. The stock had a trading volume of 351,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,311,969. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.35. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

