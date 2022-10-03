Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 41,422 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,422 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,869,000 after purchasing an additional 530,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,418,000 after purchasing an additional 268,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.13. 136,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,073,393. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.