Phillips Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFNM. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFNM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.79. 4,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,228. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08.

