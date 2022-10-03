Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Cap of $172,301.20

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Phore has traded down 19% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $172,301.20 and approximately $106.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.00673016 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007938 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,834,666 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

