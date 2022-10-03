Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.27 Million

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00007285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $4.27 million and $786,215.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 3,037,708 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance.

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

