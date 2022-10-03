Pika (PIKA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pika (PIKA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Pika coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pika has a market capitalization of $326,759.61 and $15,684.00 worth of Pika was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pika has traded down 13% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009081 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Pika Profile
Pika’s total supply is 49,805,655,002,287 coins and its circulating supply is 29,729,296,059,205 coins. Pika’s official Twitter account is @pika_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pika is https://reddit.com/r/PikaCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Pika Coin Trading
