PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 130,993 shares.The stock last traded at $56.95 and had previously closed at $56.10.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.20.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $11,480,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 46,814 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,981,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

