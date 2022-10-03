Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.53

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 395672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

