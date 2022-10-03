Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.04

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 85925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
