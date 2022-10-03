Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Tops $0.0633

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $350,138.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,166.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00063755 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00063993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00082290 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.