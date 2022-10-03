PolkaWar Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $549,139.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $549,139.00 and approximately $458,864.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010756 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10727049 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar was first traded on May 11th, 2021. PolkaWar’s total supply is 82,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaWar is a blockchain-based NFT gaming platform and marketplace. Inspired by the recent crypto NFT and gaming narratives, PolkaWar aims to combine and synergize them both to build an attractive platform.The game allows every player to build a character and participate in the battle against other players. Further, PolkaWar will also include an NFT marketplace, where players can sell their items, weapons and upgraded equipment for crypto. Some of the items can even be redeemed for real-world replicas.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.